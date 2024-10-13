Fastbreak

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Reacts To Danny Green News

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacted to Danny Green retiring from the NBA.

Ben Stinar

April 7, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (left) instructs guard Danny Green (14, right) during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Spurs 112-101. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Danny Green is one of the most notable role players in NBA history.

The former UNC star had his best run with the San Antonio Spurs from 2010-18.

Green recently announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 15 years.

Green captioned his Instagram post: "It’s been one helluva ride…onto the next chapter. Thank you!
(Checkout the YouTube channel)"

One person to react to the news was Green's former coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich: "He helped us win championships, and he's a sweet man. He worked for it. He failed a couple of times here and elsewhere, and he just stuck with it and showed persistence.. That 101st blow it happened for him. He had a great career from then on. Special guy."

Green helped the Spurs win the 2014 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

He finished his run with the Spurs averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 520 regular season games.

Danny Green
Dec 28, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Green (14) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Following his run with the Spurs, Green also helped the Toronto Raptors (2019) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020) win NBA Championships.

Over his 15 seasons, Green spent time with the Cavs, Spurs, 76ers, Lakers, Raptors and Grizzlies.

His career averages were 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 832 regular season games.

He also appeared in 169 NBA playoff games.

