Chris Paul Makes Big Announcement About NBA Future
Chris Paul spent the 2024-25 season with the San Antonio Spurs.
Despite turning 40 in May, the future Hall of Famer had productive averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Chris Paul has started all 82 games for the first time in his career
First player to play all games in season 20 or later"
Paul is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
In a recent interview with Jemele Hill, Paul revealed that he only plans to play for a maximum of one more season.
Hill: "How much longer do you intend to play?"
Paul: "At the most, a year."
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
He has played 20 total seasons for the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 1,354 games.
Via @HoopMuse: "Chris Paul in 2007-08:
21.1 PPG
4.0 RPG
11.6 APG
2.7 SPG
49/37/85%
80 GP
Led the league in assists & steals
Runner up MVP at 22 years old"