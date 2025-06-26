Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Sends Message To Dylan Harper
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper (out of Rutgers) with the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
There is a lot of excitement around his addition to a roster that already includes Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
Via The NBA: "With the 2nd pick of the NBA Draft, the @spurs select Dylan Harper ( @dy1anharper )!
2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN!"
One person who reacted to the pick was Spurs legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Manu Ginobili.
His post had 5,000 likes in less than one hour.
He wrote: "Welcome to the Spurs, Dylan Harper!! Thrilled to have him in SA!"
The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
They last reached the NBA playoffs in 2019 (six years ago).
Via StatMuse: "San Antonio Spurs:
— Dylan Harper
— Victor Wembanyama
— Stephon Castle
— De'Aaron Fox
— Keldon Johnson
— Jeremy Sochan
— Julian Champagnie
— Devin Vassell
— Harrison Barnes
Tons of young talent."
As for Ginobili, he spent all 16 seasons of his career with the Spurs.
He helped lead the franchise to four NBA Championships (and made two All-Star Games).
The 47-year-old last played during the 2017-18 season.
Via StatMuse: "Dylan Harper last season:
19.4 PPG
4.6 RPG
4.0 APG
1.4 SPG
48.4 FG%
He's a Spur."