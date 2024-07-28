Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Sends Out Viral Post About Kevin Durant
On Sunday morning, Kevin Durant led Team USA to a 110-84 victory over Serbia in their first game of the 2024 Olympics.
Durant had missed each of the team's five exhibition games, but was able to return (and come off the bench) for Sunday's victory.
The Phoenix Suns superstar erupted for 21 points on 8/8 shooting from the field in the first half.
Via ESPN: "Kevin Durant has never dropped 20 pts on 100% from the field in any half of his NBA career, including postseason.
He just dropped 21 on 8-8 shooting off the bench in the first half vs. Serbia 😳"
Thousands of people were talking about the 2014 MVP on social media.
One person who sent out a post (via X) was San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili.
Ginobili's post had over 11,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in three hours.
Ginobili wrote: "KD should be illegal!! 🔥"
Ginobili also added: "21 pts at halftime shooting 100% (no FTs) in less than 9'. 🤯"
Durant is attempting to win his fourth Gold Medal, as he has already won three in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
He finished the game with 23 points and two rebounds while shooting 8/9 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in only 17 minutes of playing time.
In addition to Durant's dominance, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.