Manu Ginobili Sends Out Viral Post After France-Germany Game
On Thursday, France and Germany faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The game was extremely close, but France was able to pull off the upset and win by a score of 73-69.
With the victory, France will now advance to the Gold medal game, while Germany has been eliminated from the tournament.
Former Boston Celtics player Guerschon Yabusele led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 7/11 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Wemby was in tears after France’s win over Germany 🙌
For the first time since 1996, the host country will medal in Basketball 🔥"
After the game, San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 5,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Ginobili wrote: "🏀France will be playing for GOLD!! Unbelievable how quickly things change in short championships like this. You just keep fighting. Congrats 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷"
Ginobili is one of the best players in NBA history and also competed in the Olympics twice (for Argentina).
He led them to a Gold medal in 2004 (and Bronze in 2008).
France was also led by current Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished the victory with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 4/17 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
They will face off against the winner of Thursday's game between America and Serbia.