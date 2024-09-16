Spurs NBA Champion Makes Bold Statement About Stephon Castle
Stephon Castle is coming off a productive season of college basketball for UConn.
He finished the year with averages of 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The Huskies won the 2024 NCAA Championship.
Castle was the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and will now join a team that features young superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Recently, Dusty Garza of News 4 San Antonio reposted a clip of Avery Johnson talking about Castle on the night of the draft (via CBS Sports).
Johnson: "Based on what I've been told, projecting him forward. They actually think he can be another Dejounte Murray."
That's an intriguing tidbit from Johnson, who won an NBA Championship with the Spurs (as a player) and has been a head coach for the Dallas Mavericks and New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets.
Via Garza: "Below is Avery Johnson talking about the selection of Stephon Castle. Note his use of the words: “Projecting him forward…” That’s a very accurate description of what the Spurs are doing with their cutting edge, data driven system and software tools- which help them make trade and player personnel decisions. Apply it to one particularly unpopular decision they made on draft night and things start to make more sense."
Castle averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.0% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in three NBA Summer League games.