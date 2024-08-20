Spurs Star Chris Paul Has NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.
While Paul is far from his prime at 39, he is still a very productive guard.
Last year, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Golden State Warriors.
Over the summer, Paul signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on June 30: "Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN."
Recently, the popular video game NBA 2K revealed Paul's rating for the new game (2K25).
Paul is rated as an 81 overall, which is tied for the 78th-best player.
D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Klay Thompson and Coby White are some of the other notable players with the same ranking as Paul.
For being so late in his career, the ranking shows just how respectable Paul still remains as a point guard.
Many fans are excited to see the pairing of Paul with 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
However, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.