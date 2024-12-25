Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Does Something No NBA Player Has Ever Done On Christmas
On Wednesday afternoon, Victor Wembanyama made his Christmas debut when the San Antonio Spurs played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Spurs lost a close game by a score of 117-114.
Despite the loss, the 2024 Rookie of The Year went off for 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 16/31 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
He made NBA Christmas histroy with his stat line.
Via StatMuse: "The first player in NBA history with
40+ points
15+ rebounds
5+ threes
On Christmas Day."
Wembanyama continues to amaze NBA fans with his potential to be one of the best players of all time.
After a slow start to the season, he is playing his best basketball over the last few weeks.
Via NBA World: "Victor Wembanyama in his last 5 games:
32.0 PPG
10.4 RPG
6.6 BPG (!!!)
40.7 3P% (On 11.5 att/g) (!!!)
64.5 TS% (!!!)
He’s 20 years old…"
Wembanyama had come into the day with averages of 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest in his first 24 games.
Via StatMamba: "Most PTS on Christmas Day by a center:
59 — Wilt Chamberlain
45 — Wilt Chamberlain
42 — Victor Wembanyama"
The Spurs dropped to 15-15 in their first 30 games.
They will play their next game on Friday against the Nets in Brooklyn, New York.