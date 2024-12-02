Victor Wembanyama Is On Track To Do Something No NBA Player Has Ever Done
On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 127-125 in California.
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 11/17 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Wemby tonight:
34 PTS
13 REB
11 AST
3 BLK
11-17 FG
5-9 3P
The youngest center in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double."
Wembanyama has been taking a lot more three-pointers this season (9.3 attempts per game).
He is on track to become the first player in NBA history to do something incredible.
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama this season:
24.0 PPG
10.2 RPG
3.5 BPG
3.2 3PM
Would be the first player in NBA history to average 3+ BPG & 3+ 3PM for a season 👽"
With the way Wembanyama has played, many believe he can make the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in just his second season.
In addition, the Spurs have been a lot better this year.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-9 record in 20 games.
The Spurs have gone 7-3 over their previous ten games, and they are just 1.5 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the fourth seed.
Following the Kings, they will visit Devin Booker and the Suns on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Ariziona.