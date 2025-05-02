Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Reacts To Gregg Popovich News
Gregg Popovich has had a legendary tenure as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.
The franchise won five NBA Championships during his 29 years at the helm.
On Friday, the news was announced that Popovich would transition from coach to President of Basketball Operations.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Gregg Popovich will transition from head coach to president of basketball operations. In 29 seasons as the Spurs head coach, Popovich amassed 1,422 regular season wins, which is the most in NBA history. During his tenure, the Spurs captured five NBA championships."
After the news, All-Star Victor Wembanyama sent out a heartfelt post (via X).
He wrote: "29 years.
Coach, thank you for your wisdom, for your leadership, for the culture you created…
But most importantly for being a great and inspiring person.
It was an honor to be a part of those 29 years Wishing you the best on your new chapter."
Wembanyama was able to play part of two seasons with Popovich as his head coach.
He finished this past year with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The Spurs finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
They will now be led by Mitch Johnson (who filled in for Popovich this past year).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "By choosing Johnson as the organization’s new coach, the Spurs maintain the continuity and through-line laid out by Popovich and CEO RC Buford, as well as general manager Brian Wright, who was hired in the same 2016 offseason as Johnson."