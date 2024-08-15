NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Reveals His Message To Kevin Durant After Olympics
Victor Wembanyama is seen by many as a future Hall of Famer.
The San Antonio Spurs superstar is coming off a summer where he played for France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They did an excellent job of getting to the Gold medal game but ended up losing to Team USA by a score of 98-87 (they won the Silver medal).
Wembanyama finished the loss with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 11/19 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2024 Rookie of The Year was seen talking to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
In a recent interview with M6 Info, Wembanyama revealed his message for Durant.
ClutchPoints posted the translation to what Wembanyama said (h/t X user @Hatedzs).
Wembanyama (translated to English): "Clearly this is my personal childhood favorite. He became my favorite player... I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him and perhaps only steal one or two of his secret techniques."
Wembanyama finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Durant is also a unique player who could potentially be an excellent mentor to Wembanyama
At 35, Durant is still a top-ten player in the NBA.
He finished last season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.