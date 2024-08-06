Victor Wembanyama's Honest Quote After France Beat Canada
On Tuesday, France pulled off an upset by defeating Canada 82-73 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
France will now advance to the next round, while Canada has been eliminated from the tournament.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finished with seven points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/10 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "FRANCE ADVANCES TO THE SEMIFINALS IN PARIS 🇫🇷🔥"
France had been coming off a bad loss to Germany (85-71), so they did an excellent job of rebounding when it mattered.
After the game, Wembanyama met with the media and shared an honest quote.
Via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post: "France’s Victor Wembanyama on upset win over Canada: “We all had to realize our roles, our history and the direction we wanted to take. We had four days — that’s a lot of time to think and fix things. The players were dedicated to fixing everything.”"
France was led by Guerschon Yabusele, who finished the victory with 22 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "French duo today:
Cordinier — Yabusele —
20 PTS 22 PTS
6-10 FG 6-9 FG
4-5 3P 2-4 3P
Combined for more threes than Team Canada."
France will now face off against the winner of Tuesday's game between America and Brazil.
The winner of that game will advance to the Gold medal game.