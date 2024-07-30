Fastbreak

Victor Wembanyama Made Olympics History In France-Japan Game

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made Olympics history.

Ben Stinar

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) reacts after the game against Brazil during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, France and Japan faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The game was an absolute thriller and went into overtime.

France won by a score of 94-90 to improve to a perfect 2-0 in the tournament.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finished the victory with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.

Wembanyama also made history.

Via FIBA: "Showed up when it mattered the most 👽

Victor Wembanyama is the first player aged under 22 years old to combine for 15+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ AST in a game at the #Olympics."

Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is already seen as a top-15 player in the league.

He finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.

France will play their next game on August 2 when they face off against Dennis Schroder and Germany.

Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama is leading the Olympics in both steals and blocks."

As for the Spurs, they finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago).

That said, the play of Wembanyama has fans optimistic about their future.

