Victor Wembanyama Made Olympics History In France-Japan Game
On Tuesday morning, France and Japan faced off at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The game was an absolute thriller and went into overtime.
France won by a score of 94-90 to improve to a perfect 2-0 in the tournament.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finished the victory with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.
Wembanyama also made history.
Via FIBA: "Showed up when it mattered the most 👽
Victor Wembanyama is the first player aged under 22 years old to combine for 15+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ AST in a game at the #Olympics."
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is already seen as a top-15 player in the league.
He finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
France will play their next game on August 2 when they face off against Dennis Schroder and Germany.
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama is leading the Olympics in both steals and blocks."
As for the Spurs, they finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago).
That said, the play of Wembanyama has fans optimistic about their future.