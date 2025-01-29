Star Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons For Bulls-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
However, they will be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network on Monday: "Billy Donovan just said Zach LaVine is going to “out for a few games.” This will be for personal reasons. His wife has posted to social media that she’s close to having their third child."
The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-27 record in 47 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 129-121.
LaVine finished the win with 21 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Boston, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
They have gone 11-11 in the 22 games they have played away from the United Center.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed with a 32-15 record in their first 47 games.
Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Friday when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.