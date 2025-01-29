Fastbreak

Star Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons For Bulls-Celtics Game

Zach LaVine has been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan from the sideline at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan from the sideline at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls will be in Boston to play the Celtics.

However, they will be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has been ruled out due to personal reasons.

LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.

Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network on Monday: "Billy Donovan just said Zach LaVine is going to “out for a few games.” This will be for personal reasons. His wife has posted to social media that she’s close to having their third child."

The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-27 record in 47 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 129-121.

LaVine finished the win with 21 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Following Boston, the Bulls will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

They have gone 11-11 in the 22 games they have played away from the United Center.

NBA
Jan 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up the court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed with a 32-15 record in their first 47 games.

Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Friday when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.