Steph Curry's 4-Point Play Went Viral In Kings-Warriors Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Sacramento Kings (at home).
Steph Curry put up 20 points, four rebounds and one steal while shooting 6/7 from the field in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also had a four-point play that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Steph counted out all 4⃣ PTS on this and-1 triple 🤣"
Curry came into the night with averages of 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Many NBA fans reacted to the highlight on social media.
@kelli__green: "this man is ridonkulous."
@Kevanrry: "THAT'S LITERALLY A FLAGRANT FOUL 😂 "
@babyfacedubs: "Greatest Shooter Of All Time 🐐🔥"
@Investor_x1: "We gonna be crying like lil babies when he retires and something tells me it's coming SOON"
The Warriors are the eighth seed with an 18-16 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they remain at home to host the Miami Heat.
At the Chase Center, they have gone 10-8 in 18 games.
Sunday is the first time that the Warriors and Kings have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
They will have their next matchup will be on January 22 (in Sacramento).
Last season, the Kings beat the Warriors in the play-in tournament.