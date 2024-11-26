Steph Curry's 4-Point Play Went Viral In Nets-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center.
During the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Curry pulled up from deep three-point range, and he made the shot (plus the foul) as he fell to the floor.
Via The NBA: "STEPH 4-POINT PLAY 🔥🔥"
Curry has made a lot of difficult shots over his legendary 16-year NBA career.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry now has 72 four-point plays."
The ten-time NBA All-Star finished the game with 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Despite his performance, the Warriors lost by a score of 128-120.
They are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak after tough showings against the Spurs and Nets.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 12-5 in 17 games, which has them as the second seed (the OKC Thunder jumped over them).
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry tonight:
28 PTS
7 AST
8 3PM
His 83rd career game with 8+ 3PM, the next closest player has 30 games."
The good news for Golden State is that they will play the Thunder (at home) on Wednesday.
With a victory, they would move right back into first place in the west.
As for the Nets, they continue to surprise teams this season with how competitive they have been.
They improved to 8-10 in 18 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.