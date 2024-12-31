Steph Curry's 9-Word Statement Went Viral After Cavs-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 113-95.
The Warriors have struggled in a signifcant way since starting out the season 10-2 in their first 12 games.
Steph Curry finished Monday's loss with 11 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/14 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Monday: "The Warriors have been blown out twice by the Cavaliers this season. Fell down 41 and lost by 19 in Cleveland. Fell down 26 and lost by 18 tonight at home. Different tier of teams. Their record dips back to 16-16.
Rest of homestand: Sixers, Grizzlies, Kings, Heat"
After the loss, Curry made an honest statement that got a lot attention on social media.
Curry (h/t 95.7 The Game): "Like the kids say, we're very mid right now."
Curry has struggled over the last few weeks, but he is still averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Warriors have gone 16-16 over 32 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Cavs, they will play their next game on Thursday when they host Paul George an the Philadelphia 76ers.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season.