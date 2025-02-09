Steph Curry's Absurd 3-Pointer Went Viral In Warriors-Bulls Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Bulls in Chicago.
During the second half, Steph Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "MY GOODNESS STEPH CURRY IS COOKING 🍳🍳
TURNS AROUND BEFORE THE SHOT FALLS AND HE HAS 19 PTS IN THE THIRD 🤩🤩"
Curry had 34 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 8/14 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "The Warriors have trailed by as many as 24 points tonight, but the Steph Curry show is still undeniable
Curry scores 24 points in the third quarter and the Warriors going into the fourth up by 3"
Curry came into play with averages of 22.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 42 games.