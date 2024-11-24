Steph Curry's Absurd And-One Finish Went Viral In Warriors-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors played Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
During the game, superstar guard Steph Curry made a tough finish (plus a foul) that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "How does he do it ⁉️"
The two-time MVP finished his night with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 5/16 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors ended up losing by a score of 104-94 after blowing a ten-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Curry is averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 43.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 12-4 in their first 16 games.
They are still tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first seed in the Western Conference.
Three of their four losses have come on the road.
The Warriors have now concluded their two-game road trip (they beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday).
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
As for the Spurs, they improved to 9-8 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.