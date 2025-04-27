Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Rockets-Warriors Game

Steph Curry made an incredible pass during Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Dec 19, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the overtime period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the overtime period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 104-93 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Steph Curry finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to have a playoff game with:

30+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
5+ 3PM"

Curry also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Via NBA on ESPN: "This pass from Steph 😮"

The Warriors now have a 2-1 lead in the series.

They were also able to get a win without Jimmy Butler (who was out due to injury).

Via Underdog NBA: "Steph Curry in Game 3 win:

36 PTS
9 AST
7 REB
12-23 FG
5-13 3FG

Curry scored or assisted on 57 of Warriors' 104 points."

The Warriors improved to 26-17 in the 43 games they have played at home.

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center).

Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry this postseason:

29.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
7.0 APG
4.7 3PM
53/45/93%

All while playing against the “Curry stopper”."

Curry has spent all 16 years of his career with the Warriors.

They have won four titles since the 2015 season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.