Steph Curry's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 104-93 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.
Steph Curry finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to have a playoff game with:
30+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
5+ 3PM"
Curry also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA on ESPN: "This pass from Steph 😮"
The Warriors now have a 2-1 lead in the series.
They were also able to get a win without Jimmy Butler (who was out due to injury).
Via Underdog NBA: "Steph Curry in Game 3 win:
36 PTS
9 AST
7 REB
12-23 FG
5-13 3FG
Curry scored or assisted on 57 of Warriors' 104 points."
The Warriors improved to 26-17 in the 43 games they have played at home.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center).
Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry this postseason:
29.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
7.0 APG
4.7 3PM
53/45/93%
All while playing against the “Curry stopper”."
Curry has spent all 16 years of his career with the Warriors.
They have won four titles since the 2015 season.