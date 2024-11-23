Steph Curry's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Warriors-Pelicans Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Steph Curry had five points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 2/3 from the field in the first quarter.
The superstar guard also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "This pass from Stephen >>>"
Curry is known as the best shooter of all time, but he is a very skilled passer with a career average of 6.4 assists per contest.
A lot of fans reacted to the highlight on social media.
@bayareaavgeek: "Can he play in Green Bay on Sunday??"
@BlueManHoop: "Wiggs is playing so well - so good to see 🥹"
@Tulip__Gyawali: "There have been a lot of near-full court highlights from the @warriors this season.
This is what happens when your frontcourt sprints to the 'frontcourt' off a miss."
@UAbasketball: "Watching this assist on repeat 🔁"
Curry entered play with stellar averages of 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range.
The Warriors most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 120-97 in San Francisco to improve to 11-3.
Via StatMuse: "Steph this season:
23.0 PPG
5.2 RPG
6.5 APG
4.1 3PM
49/44/95%
The best player on the best team in the West."
Following their matchup in New Orleans, the Warriors will have one more game on the road when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.