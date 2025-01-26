Steph Curry's Absurd Shot Goes Viral In Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.
During the first half, two-time MVP Steph Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Left hand, wrong foot. 👀
Steph with a pretty one off the glass... 12 early points on ABC 🔥"
The All-Star guard had 13 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals while shooting 4/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
A lot of eyes are on Saturday's matchup due to Curry and LeBron James facing off for the 25th time (during the regular season).
Via the NBA: "For the 25th time in the regular season… LeBron & Steph meet.
A 12-12 record against each other going into tonight..."
Curry came into play with averages of 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.
That said, the Warriors have had an up-and-down first half of the 2024-25 season.
They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record in 44 games.
Following Saturday's showdown with the Lakers, the Warriors will remain at home to host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
They are 12-11 in 23 games played at the Chase Center.
Curry is in his 16th season (all with the Warriors).