Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Golden State Warriors Win Over Kings

Steph Curry made a tough shot during Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 132-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

During the game, Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "ONLY a play a chef could cook up! 😱@stephencurry30"

Many people reacted to the highlight in the comments.

@kingsportstalk: "4-1 with the Chef and the Butler. ASG MVP still on fire with JK about join the squad soon. It’s heat up time and boys ain’t wasting time to it!"

@_sosiyete: "The Chef gon always cook when the Butler is serving the dish"

@m.polo13: "I just peeped the stats and this warriors team is starting to click, not to forget buddy hield coming off the bench and doing his thing 🔥 flight is going to happy with this one haha"

@arman_drok: "They triple team him sometimes maybe because he can’t be guarded 1 on 1 😂😂"

NBA
Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Curry finished the win with 20 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.