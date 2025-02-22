Steph Curry's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Golden State Warriors Win Over Kings
On Friday evening, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 132-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
During the game, Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "ONLY a play a chef could cook up! 😱@stephencurry30"
Many people reacted to the highlight in the comments.
@kingsportstalk: "4-1 with the Chef and the Butler. ASG MVP still on fire with JK about join the squad soon. It’s heat up time and boys ain’t wasting time to it!"
@_sosiyete: "The Chef gon always cook when the Butler is serving the dish"
@m.polo13: "I just peeped the stats and this warriors team is starting to click, not to forget buddy hield coming off the bench and doing his thing 🔥 flight is going to happy with this one haha"
@arman_drok: "They triple team him sometimes maybe because he can’t be guarded 1 on 1 😂😂"
Curry finished the win with 20 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.