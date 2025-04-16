Steph Curry's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
UPDATE: The Warriors won by a score of 121-116.
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center (for the play-in tournament).
During the first half, two-time MVP Steph Curry had an incredible highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS. WHOLE. POSSESSION.
Stephen Curry is just different."
Curry had 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Nonstop movement.
4-point plays.
M-V-P chants.
Steph amazes everyone, including himself"
Curry finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via CurryMuse: "Steph only had two seasons below 40% from three:
39.7 — 2024-25
38.0 — 2021-22
That’s probably your favorite player’s career high."
A victory for the Warriors would solidify them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They would then face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
That said, if the Warriors lose to the Grizzlies, they will only have one more chance to make the playoffs.
They would host the winner of Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings (on Friday night) in San Francisco.
Curry has led the Warriors to four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.