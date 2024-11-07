Steph Curry's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.
During the first half, two-time MVP Steph Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Curry had six points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "STEPH OFF-BALANCE 3 🔥
Warriors & Celtics battling in the 1H on ESPN 🍿"
Curry then had another highlight right before the end of the first half.
Via The NBA: "Steph steal. Steph end-to-end. Steph lefty dime. Moody triple.
9-0 @warriors run to end the half on ESPN!"
Curry came into the evening with averages of 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in four games.
The Warriors are 6-1 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 125-112.
Curry finished with 24 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
As for the Celtics, they are 7-1 in their first eight games.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Friday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.