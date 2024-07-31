Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Alley-Oop To Jayson Tatum Went Viral In USA-South Sudan Game

Steph Curry (Warriors) threw a lob to Jayson Tatum (Celtics) during Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to the referee during the third quarter in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to the referee during the third quarter in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday afternoon, Team USA faced off against South Sudan for their second game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

They dominated from start to finish and won by a score of 103-86 to improve to 2-0.

After not getting any minutes in the team's first game, Jayson Tatum was in the starting lineup.

The Boston Celtics superstar finished with four points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.

During the game, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry threw a lob to Tatum that got a lot of views on social media.

Via ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry lobs it up to Jayson Tatum for the JAM 💥"

Curry finished his day with three points, one rebound and four assists.

However, the two-time MVP shot just 1/9 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.

Stephen Curr
Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts after a basket in the fourth quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Curry had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in the team's 110-84 victory over Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

Team USA will play their next game on Saturday when they face off against Puerto Rico.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo led the team in Wednesday's victory.

The three-time NBA All-Star finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/10 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.