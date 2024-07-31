Steph Curry's Alley-Oop To Jayson Tatum Went Viral In USA-South Sudan Game
On Wednesday afternoon, Team USA faced off against South Sudan for their second game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They dominated from start to finish and won by a score of 103-86 to improve to 2-0.
After not getting any minutes in the team's first game, Jayson Tatum was in the starting lineup.
The Boston Celtics superstar finished with four points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry threw a lob to Tatum that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry lobs it up to Jayson Tatum for the JAM 💥"
Curry finished his day with three points, one rebound and four assists.
However, the two-time MVP shot just 1/9 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
Curry had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in the team's 110-84 victory over Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
Team USA will play their next game on Saturday when they face off against Puerto Rico.
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo led the team in Wednesday's victory.
The three-time NBA All-Star finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/10 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.