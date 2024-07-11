Steph Curry's Alley-Oop To LeBron James Went Viral In USA-Canada Game
On Wednesday evening, Team USA faced off against Canada in an exhibition game.
USA won by a score of 86-72, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the way with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
During the game, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry threw an alley-oop to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The clip got a lot of attention on social media.
Via The NBA: "LeBron to Steph... BACK TO LEBRON FOR THE OOP 🤝😤"
James finished the game with seven points, five rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range.
On the other hand, Curry put up 12 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/1 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
James and Curry are the two most popular players of the decade, and they are now teammates for the first time in their legendary careers.
Curry spoke to Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports earlier in the week.
Curry: "Having Bron as a teammate is surreal. You've had so many battles back and forth, you admire his game, you know what he's about and to see the work up close and personal every day, to see how he prepares, how he talks in practice, I've never had that vantage point of him. Just excited to see how our games complement each other and build that chemistry that's gonna help lead this team."