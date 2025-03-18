Steph Curry's Behind-The-Back Pass To Draymond Green Went Viral In Nuggets-Warriors
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center.
During the second half, Steph Curry made an excellent pass to Draymond Green that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Steph with another behind-the-back pass to Draymond
DEN-GSW in the third quarter on ESPN!"
Curry had 13 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 5/16 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes.
Many people reacted to the highlight.
@PrizePicks: "this feels so nostalgic"
@JaviMetax: "Curry passing and draymond shooting? What universe is this"
@officialeague: "just become a nightly occurrence at this point"
@dpjmcasey: "He needs to stop with it - having one of his sloppy games. 6 turnovers all leading the Nuggets points and their lead."
Green had six points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 3/4 from the field in his first 22 minutes of playing time.
Curry and Green have been teammates since the 2012-13 season.
They have led the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles) in that span.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-28 record in 67 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in San Francisco.