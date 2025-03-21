Steph Curry's Behind-The-Back Pass Went Viral In Raptors-Warriors Game

Most PPG since the All-Star Break:



35.1 - SGA

29.5 - Banchero

28.3 - LeBron

28.2 - Ant

28.1 - Luka

27.8 - Brunson

27.6 - Tatum

27.2 - Steph Curry

27.1 - Ja Morant

26.8 - Jokic



The difference between SGA and #2 is bigger than the difference between #2 and #23 😳 pic.twitter.com/qOySJERNLY