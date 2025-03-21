Steph Curry's Behind-The-Back Pass Went Viral In Raptors-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Toronto Raptors (at home).
During the first half, Steph Curry made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Steph starts the fastbreak with the behind-the-back dime...
And Kuminga finishes it with the and-1"
Curry had seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
Curry came into the night with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via @TheLeadSM: "Most PPG since the All-Star Break:
35.1 - SGA
29.5 - Banchero
28.3 - LeBron
28.2 - Ant
28.1 - Luka
27.8 - Brunson
27.6 - Tatum
27.2 - Steph Curry
27.1 - Ja Morant
26.8 - Jokic "
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-29 record in 69 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks (without Curry) by a score of 104-93.
Following the Raptors, they will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Big first half of offense for GSW frontcourt (up 67-61 on Raptors)
*Draymond Green: 18 points, four 3s, 12 shot attempts
*Quinten Post: Four 3s off the bench
*Jonathan Kuminga: 14 points on 6/9 FG in 13 mins"