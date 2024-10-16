Steph Curry Blows By LeBron James And Nearly Dunks In Warriors-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.
While it's just the preseason, any matchup between Curry and LeBron James gets a lot of views.
During the second half, Curry blew by LeBron James and went to the rim for a near-dunk.
The play went viral on social media.
Via The Warriors: "Steph for the dunk ⁉️
📺 @NBATV"
Many fans on social media reacted to the big highlight.
@ilythirty: "got lebron so bad 😭"
@SC30Better: "he cooked Lebron omg 😭"
@splashdubs: "OHHHH THIS YEAR GONNA HIT DIFFERENT"
@Sudharsan_ak: "MY GOAT GOT HOPS AT 36😍😍"
@Drokaten: "Haven’t seen him do that for a minute!"
After missing Sunday's 111-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons, Curry returned to the starting lineup against the Lakers.
He finished his night with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/18 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Curry is going into his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).
At 36, he is still among the best players in the league and finished last season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they travel to Oregon for a showdown with Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers.