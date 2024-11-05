Steph Curry's Buzzer-Beater Over Jordan Poole Went Viral In Warriors-Wizards Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.
Steph Curry made his return to the starting lineup after a three-game absence.
At the end of the first half, the two-time MVP nailed a buzzer-beater over Jordan Poole that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "STEPHEN CURRY BUZZER BEATER TO END THE HALF"
Curry finished the first half with eight points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 2/6 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 12 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors led by a score of 54-45.
Many NBA fans reacted to the viral highlight of Curry's shot.
@casualtakeking: "Steph Curry splashes a 3 in Jordan Poole’s face…
Draymond Green starts pointing at Poole 🫵 😂"
@domy_willy: "Welcome back 30"
@billzzcleggett: "this team has no conscience 😂 we run around looking for shots all game 😭🔥🔥 shout out to Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce-Jackson Davis for putting pressure on the rim and making it that much easier for guys to get open looks spreading the floor 💯"
Curry came into the evening with averages of 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in three games.
The Warriors are off to an excellent start to the year with a 5-1 record.
Following the Wizards, they will face off against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on Wednesday evening in Boston.