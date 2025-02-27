Steph Curry Can Make NBA History In Warriors-Magic Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Orlando Magic in Florida.
During the game, Steph Curry has an excellent chance to make NBA history.
The two-time MVP is just five points away from passing Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (24,815) for 26th on the all-time scoring list.
For reference, Curry comes into play with averages of 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
At nearly 37, Curry is coming off his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
The Warriors are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-27 record in 58 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 128-92.
Curry finished with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in just 24 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry didn’t play in the 4th quarter in back-to-back games for the first time since October."
As for Orlando, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-31 record in 60 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Tuesday: "Warriors crush the Hornets: 128-92. That's 3-0 out of the break and 6-1 with Jimmy Butler. They're within a half-game of the 6th spot in a jammed up West. Favorable five-game road trip next: at Magic, Sixers, Hornets, Knicks and Nets."