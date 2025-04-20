Steph Curry Can Make NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will begin the 2025 NBA playoffs when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
After an up-and-down regular season, the Warriors got hot at the right time to secure a spot in the postseason.
Steph Curry will be in the NBA playoffs for the tenth time in his legendary career.
He is also just 34 points away from becoming the 11th player in NBA history to score 4,000 career playoff points.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry season averages:
24.5 PPG
6.0 APG
4.4 3PM
61.8% TS
The oldest point guard in NBA history to average 20+ PPG for a season."
Curry has scored 34+ points in 12 games this season, so it's very possible that he makes history in Game 1.
If he doesn't, the future Hall of Famer would likely reach the milestone in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
Via WarriorsMuse: "Only two players have had a 20-point 1st quarter and a 20-point 4th quarter in Playoff History.
Steph. Jimmy.
Jimmy achieved this feat in the same game."