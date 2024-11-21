Steph Curry's Circus Shot Went Viral In Hawks-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Atlanta Hawks (at home) in San Francisco.
During the first half, Steph Curry made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Curry had six points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Steph hits the falling circus shot for the and-1
1Q underway in San Francisco!"
Many fans reacted to the highlight on social media.
@b_eglesia: "No human makes this shot…"
@ronkroichick: "Curry defying physics yet again"
@BlueManHoop: "With shots like this going in no surprise that the Warriors put up 41 in the first 🔥"
@beeksvybe: "Steph Curry's performance has everyone asking if gravity still applies to basketballs when he's on the court."
Curry came into the evening with averages of 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Warriors entered the matchup with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are 4-1 in the five games they have played on their home floor at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Following the Hawks, the Warriors will resume action on Friday against the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).