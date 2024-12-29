Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Circus Shot Went Viral In Suns-Warriors Game

Steph Curry made an incredible shot during Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 19, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the overtime period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, Steph Curry returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center.

At the end of the first half, the two-time MVP made a remarkable shot that went viral on social media.

Via The NBA: "STEPH CURRY YOU DID WHAT?!?

BEHIND-THE-BACK TO A FADING FLOATER TO BEAT THE 1H BUZZER 🤯🤯"

Curry had 15 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted to the circus shot.

