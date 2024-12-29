Steph Curry's Circus Shot Went Viral In Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry made an incredible shot during Saturday's game.
On Saturday night, Steph Curry returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center.
At the end of the first half, the two-time MVP made a remarkable shot that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH CURRY YOU DID WHAT?!?
BEHIND-THE-BACK TO A FADING FLOATER TO BEAT THE 1H BUZZER 🤯🤯"
Curry had 15 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to the circus shot.
