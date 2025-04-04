Steph Curry's Circus Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Lakers in Los Angeles, California.
Steph Curry had ten points, one rebound and four assists while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made a circus shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "STEPH CIRCUS SHOT 😱"
Curry came into play with averages of 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Many people commented on his shot.
Skip Bayless: "Steph makes a a trick shot only he can make."
@Coulter_Boy: "Not talked about enough. Steph is an elite finisher around the rim too. It’s just inconsistent. But he’s an elite by the rim shot maker at times."
@rayalmeda: "That circus shot will make the Steph Curry all-time highlight reel"
@SlyFlyAndHigh: "Steph Curry with another magician esque shot made. He can’t keep getting away with this! 😭"
@lionsaults: "How is Steph Curry real. That was a crazy shot."
The Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record in 75 games.
After the Lakers, they will return home to host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
Curry is in his 16th season (all with the Warriors).
At 37, he still remains one of the elite guards in the NBA (and made his 11th All-Star Game).