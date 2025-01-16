Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Clutch Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Timberwolves Game

Steph Curry made a clutch shot at the end of Wednesday's victory.

Ben Stinar

Oct 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

The game was close, but the Warriors were able to win by a score of 116-115.

Late in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry made a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 111-108 lead.

His shot went viral on social media.

Via The NBA: "STEPH CURRY ‼️

Pump fake, calm side-step. CASH. "

Curry finished the game with 31 points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

