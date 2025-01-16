Steph Curry's Clutch Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Timberwolves Game
Steph Curry made a clutch shot at the end of Wednesday's victory.
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
The game was close, but the Warriors were able to win by a score of 116-115.
Late in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry made a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 111-108 lead.
His shot went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH CURRY ‼️
Pump fake, calm side-step. CASH. "
Curry finished the game with 31 points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Published |Modified