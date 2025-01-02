Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Warriors Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.
Curry is averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (thumb) listed questionable for Thursday."
The Warriors come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-16 record in 32 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 113-95.
Curry finished the loss with 11 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/14 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
Following the 76ers, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
At home, they have gone 8-8 in the 16 games they have played in San Francisco.
Thursday will be the first time the Warriors and 76ers have faced off since February.
On the other side, the 76ers are 13-18 in 31 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following Golden State, the 76ers will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in New York.