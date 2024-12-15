Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors (14-10) will host the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
For the game, the Warriors could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday: "Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Mavs amid inflammation on the right side of his neck. Curry has missed five games this season: three because of a sprained left ankle and two with bilateral knee pain."
Curry is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Warriors beat the Mavs earlier this season by a score of 120-117 (also at home).
Curry erupted for 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range.
The Warriors are coming off a 91-90 loss to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup.
Curry finished the loss with 19 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following Dallas, the Warriors will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.
At home, they have been good, going 7-4 in 11 games.