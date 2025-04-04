Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets (at home).
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.
The two-time MVP has averages of 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (pelvic) questionable Friday."
The Warriors are coming off a 123-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Curry led the way with 37 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
"Nikola Jokić: Coming off a 61-point triple-double
Steph Curry: 89 points, 16 threes over last 2 games
DEN: 0.5 games ahead of 4th-seed LAL
GSW: 1 GB of 4th-seed LAL
A battle of record-setters headlines a crucial Western Conference showdown as the No. 3 Nuggets visit the No. 5 Warriors, who are aiming for their 5th straight win tonight at 10:00pm/et on NBA TV!"
The Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record in 76 games.
They have won four in a row (and seven out of their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday night when they host the Houston Rockets.
At home, they are 23-14 in 37 games at the Chase Center.