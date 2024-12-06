Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Steph Curry is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the court after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the court after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, Steph Curry is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be availalbe.

The two-time MVP missed the team's last game.

Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (knee) probable Friday."

Curry is currently averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 16 games.

Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Warriors were able to win Thursday's matchup with the Houston Rockets by a score of 99-93 despite playing without Curry (and Draymond Green).

Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins combined to score 56 points and grab 15 rebounds.

The Warriors enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-8 record in 21 games.

They snapped a five-game losing streak with their win over Houston.

At home, the Warriors have been tough to beat, going 6-3 in nine games at the Chase Center.

Following Friday's matchup, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Timberwolves (again).

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off in 2024-25.

Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Sidelined Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and other players on the bench react after a teammate scored against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-10 record in 21 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 4-6 in ten games away from the Target Center.

