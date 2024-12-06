Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, Steph Curry is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be availalbe.
The two-time MVP missed the team's last game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (knee) probable Friday."
Curry is currently averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Warriors were able to win Thursday's matchup with the Houston Rockets by a score of 99-93 despite playing without Curry (and Draymond Green).
Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins combined to score 56 points and grab 15 rebounds.
The Warriors enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-8 record in 21 games.
They snapped a five-game losing streak with their win over Houston.
At home, the Warriors have been tough to beat, going 6-3 in nine games at the Chase Center.
Following Friday's matchup, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Timberwolves (again).
This will be the first time the two teams have faced off in 2024-25.
The Timberwolves come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-10 record in 21 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 4-6 in ten games away from the Target Center.