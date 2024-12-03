Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, Steph Curry is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."
Curry is in his 16th NBA season.
The two-time MVP enters play with averages of 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The Warriors are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-7 record in their first 19 games.
They are one of the coldest teams in the NBA, as they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Most recently, Golden State lost to the Suns (in Phoenix) by a score of 113-105.
Curry had a slow first half but finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 8/21 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following Denver, the Warriors will return home to host the Houston Rockets.
After getting off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season, they have shown a lot of weaknesses as of late.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the ninth seed in the west with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
Following their showdown with Golden State, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.