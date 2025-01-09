Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.
Curry is averaging 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (knee) listed questionable for Thursday."
The Warriors come into the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the Miami Heat by a score of 114-98.
Curry finished the loss with 31 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/22 from the field and 8/17 from the three-point range.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry is leading the NBA this season in games with 8+ threes"
Following the Pistons, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
On the road, they have gone 8-8 in the 16 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
As for the Pistons, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).