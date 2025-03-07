Steph Curry's Dagger Goes Viral In Warriors-Nets Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) by a score of 121-119.
Steph Curry hit the dagger late in the fourth quarter.
The shot got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "NIGHT NIGHT IN BROOKLYN 💤"
Curry finished the game with 40 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA Central: "Steph Curry over his last 5 games:
40 PTS - 4 REB - 7 3PM
28 PTS - 7 REB - 9 AST
21 PTS - 3 REB - 10 AST
29 PTS - 5 REB - 13 AST
56 PTS - 4 REB - 12 3PM"
With the win, the Warriors are now 35-28 in 63 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors complete a 4-1 road trip. They've won eight straight with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, 10-1 overall. Butler was great: 25 points, 10/10 on FTs, three steals, +17. Steph Curry finished dominant road trip with 40 points on 12/20 FG. Their next seven are at home."
The Warriors are 18-15 in the 33 games they have played on the road.
They will now return home to host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.