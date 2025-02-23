Steph Curry's Difficult Shot Went Viral In Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home).
During the first quarter, Steph Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Steph getting bumped and still making this and-1... the difficulty 😳
He's already up to 10 PTS in the 1Q on ABC!"
Curry had ten points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors have had an up-and-down season, but they have been playing some of their best basketball since trading for Jimmy Butler.
So far, the duo of Curry and Butler has looked nothing short of perfect.
Via Steve Jones Jr.: "Impact of using Jimmy Butler as a screener for Stephen Curry here. Not just on ball but off ball. Backscreenfor Curry, Dallas switches. Notice how Butler holds to seal so Christie can't recover. Immediately cuts behind Curry, Draymond sees it right away, easy two"
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games.
After Dallas, they will remain in San Francisco to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
Curry is in his 16th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors).
He is currently averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.