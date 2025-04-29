Steph Curry's Fake On Dillon Brooks Goes Viral In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center for Game 4 of their series.
During the first half, Steph Curry had a highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
The two-time MVP faked out Dillon Brooks and then nailed the open shot.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "YESSIR STEPH"
Curry had ten points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/6 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range at halftime.
The Warriors trailed by a score of 57-50.
Via The NBA: "STEPH GETTING GOING IN GAME 4
The tough layup followed by the stepback triple!!
HOU-GSW | Game 4 | TNT"
Curry is coming off a dominant showing in Game 3 where he went off for 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via The Lead: "Highest TS% among players that have attempted 40+ FG in the 2025 Playoffs:
68.9 - Steph Curry
67.7 - Pascal Siakam
66.9 - Derrick White
66.2 - Kawhi
66.0 - Giannis
64.8 - Jaden McDaniels
64.6 - Ivica Zubac
64.2 - KAT
64.2 - Andrew Nembhard
64.1 - LeBron"
As for Brooks, he had 11 points, five rebounds and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range at halfitme.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Houston.