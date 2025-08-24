Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Former Warriors Championship Teammate Signs With Team In Israel

Damion Lee has signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) escapes from guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) escapes from guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Damion Lee most recently played in the NBA (last season) for the Phoenix Suns.

He finished the year with averages of 3.3 points per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field in 25 games.

Damion Lee
Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee (10) and forward Kevin Durant (35) stand during a time out in the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It's now been announced that Lee has signed with a team in Israel.

Via Ironi Ness Ziona (translated to English): "Welcome Damion! 🧡 The NBA champion lands in the heart of the colony."

Lee is most known (in the NBA) for his time with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

He spent four years with the franchise (and helped them win the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics).

NBA
Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In addition to the Warriors and Suns, Lee has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks over part of seven years in the NBA.

The 32-year-old has career averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 315 games.

Via The NBA (on February 10, 2024): "Stephen Curry celebrates the win against his former teammate Damion Lee 😂"

Lee and Curry are also family (as Lee married Curry's sister).

Sydel Curry-Lee wrote (on August 9, 2023): "You showed me love…

I will never take for granted the person you are and the strength you give me through every phase of life we’ve been through together. You make me feel beautiful and loved in ways I never knew were possible. My greatest flex is making you the father of our children 1/1! @dami0nlee"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.