Steph Curry's Former Warriors Championship Teammate Signs With Team In Israel
Damion Lee most recently played in the NBA (last season) for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 3.3 points per contest while shooting 36.5% from the field in 25 games.
It's now been announced that Lee has signed with a team in Israel.
Via Ironi Ness Ziona (translated to English): "Welcome Damion! 🧡 The NBA champion lands in the heart of the colony."
Lee is most known (in the NBA) for his time with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
He spent four years with the franchise (and helped them win the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics).
In addition to the Warriors and Suns, Lee has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks over part of seven years in the NBA.
The 32-year-old has career averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 315 games.
Via The NBA (on February 10, 2024): "Stephen Curry celebrates the win against his former teammate Damion Lee 😂"
Lee and Curry are also family (as Lee married Curry's sister).
Sydel Curry-Lee wrote (on August 9, 2023): "You showed me love…
I will never take for granted the person you are and the strength you give me through every phase of life we’ve been through together. You make me feel beautiful and loved in ways I never knew were possible. My greatest flex is making you the father of our children 1/1! @dami0nlee"