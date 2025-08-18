Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Former Warriors Championship Teammate Signs With New Team

Juan Toscano-Anderson signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

April 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) pours water on guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
April 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) pours water on guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Juan Toscano-Anderson last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

He appeared in 11 games that season.

Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) arrives before playing against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It's now been announced that Toscano-Anderson has signed with a team in Italy.

Via Pallacanestro Trieste (translated to English): "TRIESTE WELCOMES AN NBA CHAMPION, TOSCANO-ANDERSON IS BIANCOROSSO "

Toscano-Anderson is most known for his time with the Golden State Warriors where he won the 2022 NBA Championship.

Via NBA on ESPN: "OAKLAND'S VERY OWN 🙌

Juan Toscano-Anderson is the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA title — and he did it with his hometown team 🇲🇽"

