Steph Curry's Former Warriors Championship Teammate Signs With New Team
Juan Toscano-Anderson signed with a new team.
Juan Toscano-Anderson last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Sacramento Kings.
He appeared in 11 games that season.
It's now been announced that Toscano-Anderson has signed with a team in Italy.
Via Pallacanestro Trieste (translated to English): "TRIESTE WELCOMES AN NBA CHAMPION, TOSCANO-ANDERSON IS BIANCOROSSO "
Toscano-Anderson is most known for his time with the Golden State Warriors where he won the 2022 NBA Championship.
Via NBA on ESPN: "OAKLAND'S VERY OWN 🙌
Juan Toscano-Anderson is the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA title — and he did it with his hometown team 🇲🇽"
