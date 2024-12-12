Steph Curry Gets Honest About Golden State Warriors After Rockets Loss
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors appeared to be on the verge of securing a spot in the final four of the NBA Cup.
However, they blew a fourth quarter lead to the Houston Rockets, losing by a score of 91-90.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Warriors’ last plays down the stretch:
2:19 Shot Clock Violation
1:39 Shot Clock Violation
1:03 Draymond Green turnover
0:11 Steph Curry missed three
0:02 Brandon Podziemski blocked three"
Steph Curry finsihed the loss with 19 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 34 mintues of playing time.
After the game, he was honest when he spoke to reporters (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Curry: "It's a team trying to figure out who you are... The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed, or else we're going to be a mediocre team."
The Warriors dropped to 14-10 in their first 24 games.
A strong start to the season is why they still remain the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
That said, things are trending the wrong way, as they have lost seven of their last ten games.
On Sunday evening, the Warriors will host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center (for the second time this season).
They have gone 7-4 in 11 games on their home floor (and 7-6 in 13 on the road).