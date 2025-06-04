Fastbreak

Steph Curry Gets Snubbed By NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal did not mention Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in his top-ten players of all time.

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Steph Curry is seen by a lot of people as one of the best ten NBA players of all time.

Earlier this year, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made a strong statement about Curry that went viral.

O'Neal via The NBA on TNT (in March): "I demand you fans to start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all time conversation... I played against Mike, played with Kobe, played against and with LeBron. They're all great, but at some point, we're going to have to put Steph Curry in that category."

Despite his prior comments about Curry, O'Neal did not put him in his top ten players of all time.

O'Neal (via Netflix, h/t Ballislife.com): "Shaq's Top 10 Greatest Players

10: Dr. J
9: Tim Duncan
8: Hakeem Olajuwon
7: Larry Bird
6: Wilt Chamberlain
5: Bill Russell
4: Magic Johnson
3: LeBron James
2: Kobe Bryant
1: Michael Jordan"

Curry has spent all 16 seasons of his pro career with the Warriors.

The two-time MVP has career averages of 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 1,026 games.

He has won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.

Via @Curry_Muse: "Steph Curry has the fewest FTA per game of any NBA MVP while averaging 30 PPG in NBA history.

Steph Curry is the only player to record a 50–40–90 season while averaging over 30 PPG.

30.1 PPG
5.1 FTA
50.4 FG%
45.4 3P%
90.8 FT%"

Stephen Curry
